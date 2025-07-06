Tri-City Drops Series Finale to New Jersey

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (28-21) fell 4-2 to the New Jersey Jackals (19-29) on Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Sebastian Mueller homered in the second off Easton Klein to provide New Jersey with a 1-0 lead.Sean Angulo went deep in the fourth to pull the Jackals ahead, 2-0.

New Jersey added in the seventh. Patrick Sanchez singled and Bryson Parks was hit by a pitch. Luis Acevedo singled in a run to make it a 3-0 game.

Brayhans Barreto plunked Angulo in the eighth. Jimmy Costin then singled, and Sanchez brought in Angulo with a knock to give the Jackals a 4-0 advantage.

Tri-City showed plenty of fight in the ninth. Amani Larry doubled off Joe Testa. Javeyan Williams doubled, and Larry moved to third. Josh Leslie picked up an RBI groundout. Ranko Stevanovic reached on an error from Sanchez, scoring Williams and cutting the deficit to 4-2. Testa retired David Glancy to seal the complete game victory.

Testa (1-1) tossed nine innings, yielding two runs on four hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Klein (4-3) received the loss. He pitched 6.1 innings, allowing three runs on nine hits, walking one, and striking out five.

Tri-City has a day off before starting a six-game road trip in Canada to close out the first half of the season. The ValleyCats begin a three-game set against the Ottawa Titans on Tuesday, July 8 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | NEW JERSEY 4 | TRI-CITY 2

W: Joe Testa (1-1)

L: Easton Klein (4-3)

Time of Game: 2:10

Attendance: 1,590

