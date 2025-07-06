Bird Dawgs Explode for 10 Runs in the Eighth to Win Finale

KINSTON, N.C - The Down East Bird Dawgs exploded for 10 runs in the eighth inning Sunday night to rally past the Trois-Rivičres Aigles, 13-4, and tie the six-game series at three games apiece at Grainger Stadium.

Jaylen Smith opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning, then added a two-run double in the third to give the Bird Dawgs a 3-0 lead.

Trois-Rivičres answered in the fourth, tying the game with an RBI double from David Vinsky, a sacrifice fly by Omar Meregildo, and a run-scoring groundout from James Smibert.

Brandon Hylton gave the Aigles a 4-3 lead with a solo home run to center field in the fifth.

The Bird Dawgs roared back in the eighth when Yeniel Laboy drew a bases-loaded walk to even the score, and a flurry of singles from Cole Hill, Trey Law, Yassel Pino, and Trotter Harlan plated six more runs. Cameron Masterman capped the inning with a three-run homer to take a 13-4 win.

Andrew Baker (2-3) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit. Starter Axel Andueza went four innings, giving up three runs on three hits with three strikeouts.

Harry Rutkowski (2-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on one hit in two-thirds of an inning. Jesen Therrien delivered a strong start for Trois-Rivičres, striking out 11 while giving up two earned runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings.

The Bird Dawgs (21-28) hit the road next for a three-game series against the Sussex County Miners, beginning Tuesday, July 8 at 7:05 p.m. at Skylands Stadium in Frankford Township, N.J.

