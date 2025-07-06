Youngsters Deliver at the Plate Behind the Veteran Testa's Complete Game

July 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







TROY, N.Y. - The New Jersey Jackals (19-29) defeated the Tri-City ValleyCats (28-21) behind Joe Testa's (W, 1-1) first career nine-inning complete game. The 17-year veteran tossed nine innings, allowing two runs, one earned with both coming with two outs in the ninth inning. He retired the ValleyCats in the minimum between the second and seventh innings, facing 32 total batters.

Offensively, two Jackals' rookies gave the team a 2-0 advantage. In the second inning, Sebastian Mueller hit his first professional home run. Sam Angelo followed in the fourth inning with a solo shot of his own, doubling the lead to 2-0.

In the seventh, Luis Acevedo singled, driving in Patrick Sanchez. An inning later, Sanchez got an RBI of his own, bringing in Angelo to increase the lead to 4-0.

Tri-City scored two runs in the ninth on a Josh Leslie groundout and a Ronko Stefanovic error to bring the tying run to the plate, but Testa induced a groundout to finish the historic day.

Easton Klein (L, 4-3) took the loss after tossing 6.1 innings, conceding three runs with five strikeouts.

The Jackals enjoy an off day before welcoming the New York Boulders to Paterson. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. ET.







Frontier League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.