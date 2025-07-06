Youngsters Deliver at the Plate Behind the Veteran Testa's Complete Game
July 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
New Jersey Jackals News Release
TROY, N.Y. - The New Jersey Jackals (19-29) defeated the Tri-City ValleyCats (28-21) behind Joe Testa's (W, 1-1) first career nine-inning complete game. The 17-year veteran tossed nine innings, allowing two runs, one earned with both coming with two outs in the ninth inning. He retired the ValleyCats in the minimum between the second and seventh innings, facing 32 total batters.
Offensively, two Jackals' rookies gave the team a 2-0 advantage. In the second inning, Sebastian Mueller hit his first professional home run. Sam Angelo followed in the fourth inning with a solo shot of his own, doubling the lead to 2-0.
In the seventh, Luis Acevedo singled, driving in Patrick Sanchez. An inning later, Sanchez got an RBI of his own, bringing in Angelo to increase the lead to 4-0.
Tri-City scored two runs in the ninth on a Josh Leslie groundout and a Ronko Stefanovic error to bring the tying run to the plate, but Testa induced a groundout to finish the historic day.
Easton Klein (L, 4-3) took the loss after tossing 6.1 innings, conceding three runs with five strikeouts.
The Jackals enjoy an off day before welcoming the New York Boulders to Paterson. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. ET.
Frontier League Stories from July 6, 2025
- Youngsters Deliver at the Plate Behind the Veteran Testa's Complete Game - New Jersey Jackals
- Titans Earn Series Sweep in Extra Innings Marathon - Ottawa Titans
- Bird Dawgs Explode for 10 Runs in the Eighth to Win Finale - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Late Rally Clinches Sweep for ThunderBolts - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Boomers Record Rain-Shortened Sweep - Schaumburg Boomers
- Early Offense Not Enough in Rain-Shortened Finale - Evansville Otters
- Full Speed Slammers Snag Series against Y'alls - Joliet Slammers
- Bats Vanish in Series Loss - Florence Y'alls
- Ryan Daly Leads Slammers to First Win in a Week in Pro Debut - Joliet Slammers
- Jackals Snap Four-Game Winning Streak in Loss to Tri-City - New Jersey Jackals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Jersey Jackals Stories
- Youngsters Deliver at the Plate Behind the Veteran Testa's Complete Game
- Jackals Snap Four-Game Winning Streak in Loss to Tri-City
- Jackals Supply the Fireworks; Defeat ValleyCats for Fourth Straight Victory
- Jackals Strike Early, Bullpen Shuts Down ThunderBolts En Route to Series Sweep
- Barker Faces One over the Minimum; Long Goes the Distance in Double Header Sweep over Windy City