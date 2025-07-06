Boomers Record Rain-Shortened Sweep

July 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers recorded an abbreviated 4-3 victory over the Evansville Otters in eight innings when the game was called due to rain, recording a three-game sweep of the weekend series by coming from behind in all three games.

Evansville scored three runs in the top of the first inning against starter Cole Cook to grab the early advantage. The Boomers pulled within 3-1 on a homer from Aaron Simmons in the second inning and tied the game when Anthony Calarco blasted his 17th of the year in the third, a two-run shot. The game remained even until the bottom of the sixth. Kyle Fitzgerald led off with a single and reached third on a sacrifice bunt from John Fiorenza. Will Prater singled home pinch runner Alec Gonzalez with the winning run.

Heavy ran prompted a delay of just over an hour after the sixth. The game resumed and the seventh inning was played and two outs were recorded in the top of the eighth before heavy rain came again bringing the contest to a close. Cole Cook worked six innings to grab his fifth win of the season, striking out five. Dylan Stutsman twirled a perfect seventh and Nick Paciorek struck out two in the eighth before the rain to record the save. Simmons and Prater both tallied two hits as the Boomers finished with 10. The victory capped a nine-game homestand which saw all five wins occur in come from behind fashion. The last six victories at home have all been comeback decisions.

The Boomers (31-20) will hit the road for three games in Ohio beginning on Tuesday night at 6:05pm against the Lake Erie Crushers. The team will return home next weekend for three games prior to the All-Star break. RHP Eric Turner (4-1, 5.33) is scheduled to start the series opener. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







Frontier League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.