Early Offense Not Enough in Rain-Shortened Finale

July 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Evansville Otters (21-29) fell in the series finale against the Schaumburg Boomers (31-20) in a rain-shortened game, 4-3.

Evansville once again started off strong with their offense. They had three straight hits to begin the game, including a Pavin Parks RBI single to begin the scoring. Graham Brown had a two-run single later in the inning to make the lead 3-0.

Joan Gonzalez started for the first time as an Otter and as a professional. He had a strong first inning, throwing a scoreless frame.

In the second, a solo home run put the Boomers on the board for the first time. The next inning, a two-run shot tied the game 3-3.

It would stay that way until the sixth. Schaumburg scored on an RBI single to take the lead for the first time. After the conclusion of the sixth inning, a rain delay was called.

After approximately 45 minutes the game was continued. It didn't last long as after a scoreless seventh from both teams, the rain returned with a vengeance in the eighth and washed out both teams.

With the game being past the fifth, it was finalised as a 4-3 win for Schaumburg.

Both David Mendham and Dennis Pierce extended their double digit on-base streaks. Pierce is now at 11, while Mendham is at 15.

The Otters begin a three-game midweek series against the division leading Washington Wild Things on Tuesday at 10:35 a.m. ET.

