Late Rally Clinches Sweep for ThunderBolts

July 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

BROCKTON, MA - The ThunderBolts scored two runs in the eighth inning to break a tie and complete a three-game sweep of the Brockton Rox with a 4-2 win at Campanelli Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The ThunderBolts (18-33) brought home the first run of the game in the top of the third. Kyle Harbison walked and moved up on a wild pitch. Ethan Roberts singled him home.

For the first time, Brockton (22-27) came back to tie it. In the bottom of the fourth, they loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. A wild pitch scored their first run.

It remained even into the sixth inning, when David Maberry hit a solo home run, his second of the year for the ThunderBolts. This time, Brockton answered in the bottom of the inning. Evan Giordano walked and moved to third on a Tommy Kretzler double. JR DiSarcina's sacrifice fly tied the score at two.

In the eighth inning, Oscar Serratos singled and moved to third base with two outs in front of James Dunlap, who came up with a big hit for the second straight night. After his game-tying homer yesterday, he picked up the winning RBI with a single, putting the Bolts ahead 3-2. Dunlap then stole second and added an insurance run, scoring on a Josh Gibson base hit.

Jalen Evans (1-0) threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the win and Trevin Reynolds tossed a scoreless ninth for his fifth save. Santiago Ramirez (0-5) allowed the winning run to take the loss.

Aaron Evers (2-4, 4.15) takes the mound for the ThunderBolts on Tuesday when they return to action for a divisional game against the Mississippi Mud Monsters. It'll be the Bolts' first visit to Trustmark Park for a six-game series. Game one starts at 6:30 CDT and broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







