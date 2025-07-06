Titans Earn Series Sweep in Extra Innings Marathon

July 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans catcher Victor Cerny

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans catcher Victor Cerny(Ottawa Titans)

Augusta, NJ - The Ottawa Titans (22-27) locked up their second series sweep in the span of a week in a near four-hour extra innings contest, defeating the Sussex County Miners (31-19) by a 15-14 final in ten innings on Sunday, earning eighth win in their last nine games.

Right off the bat in the bottom of the first, the Miners struck against opener Dazon Cole (ND, 1-0), who did not even make it out of the opening frame - allowing four runs on three hits. Mahki Backstrom cracked a solo shot to centre on the first pitch of the game. Before it was all said and done, the Miners pushed across two on groundouts while Dom Johnson recorded an RBI single. Shane Telfer was brought in with the bases loaded to record the final two outs of the frame.

Facing right-hander Tyler Thornton (ND, 4-3) - the Titans answered with a pair in the top of the second to trail 4-2. With two on, Kaiden Cardoso worked a nine-pitch plate appearance, resulting in an RBI double. Next, Victor Cerny bounced a grounder soft enough to plate a second run in the frame.

In the fourth inning, the Titans took their first lead of the game - scoring four on four hits. Jackie Urbaez made it a one-run affair with a single, while AJ Wright cashed in two with his team-leading 15th double of the year before Justin Fogel lined an RBI single of his own to put the Titans ahead 6-2.

After the Miners answered for one in the fourth - the bats once again struck in the top of the sixth, this time against rookie reliever Blayne Huter. Justin Fogel knocked in his second of the game with a single before the Titans loaded the bags - setting up a grand slam to right field from Kaiden Cardoso. The first home run of Cardoso's career pushed the Titans' lead to as much as 11-5.

Over the next two innings at the plate for the Miners - it was their turn to return the favour with big innings - as the home side tallied four in the bottom half of the sixth inning to knock Shane Telfer out of the game. Gabriel Maciel plated one with a double, Alec Sayre scored a pair with a single, while a fly ball off the bat of Dom Johnson appeared to be the final out of the frame - but Jake Sanford dropped the ball to score one.

Completing five and a third in bulk - Shane Telfer left in line for the win, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits, walking one, hitting one, and striking out three.

With Zach Cameron completing the sixth inning - the Titans turned to left-hander Kaleb Hill in the seventh, who saw the multi-run lead evaporate, as the Miners scored four runs on four hits to go up 13-11. Mahki Backstrom's double made it a one-run game before Alec Sayre put the Miners ahead with a two-run single off the centre field fence. Abdel Guadalupe extended the advantage with an RBI single before the frame was completed. Hill was only able to get one out, as Erasmo Piñales allowed an inherited runner to score to end the threat.

Down to their final out in the ninth inning - the Titans loaded the bags against right-hander Matt Stil - who beaned AJ Wright to make it a one-run game. Next, Justin Fogel rolled a grounder and reached on an infield hit to tie the game.

In extras, Victor Cerny blasted his second homer of the year, a two-run shot, out to left off lefty Bobby Curry (loss, 0-1) to put the Titans back in front by two. The Canadian once again took centre stage, going 3-for-6 with a homer and three RBI.

Mac Lardner (win. 2-2) faced the minimum over two clean innings to keep the Titans in the game - handing the ball off to Billy Duby (save, 1), who allowed the start-up runner to score on a two-out single from Gionti Tuner in the tenth. After a walk and a hit batter loaded the bags, the rookie right-hander fanned Mahki Backstrom to secure the sweep. Backstrom had come a single away from the cycle in the finale.

Justin Fogel went 5-for-6 with three knocked in during the finale, becoming the second player in team history to record five hits in a game - joining Tyrus Greene, who accomplished the feat on July 7, 2022. Aaron Casillas, Kaiden Cardoso, and Dylan Driver also registered multi-hit performances in the win.

The Titans record their second series sweep all-time at Skylands Stadium, improving to 11-4 in club history in the Miners' home park.

After an off day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans start the final homestand of the first half with the first of a three-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. The team will then battle the Québec Capitales over the weekend in the final series before the All-Star break. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.