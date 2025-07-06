Jackals Snap Four-Game Winning Streak in Loss to Tri-City

TROY, N.Y. - The New Jersey Jackals (18-29) fell to the Tri-City ValleyCats (28-20) 13-3 in Saturday's middle-bill.

The Jackals struck right away when Bryson Parks hit a solo shot to lead off the game. Trailing 1-0, the ValleyCats answered in the bottom of the first when Oscar Campos got his first of six RBI's on a single to score Kyle Novak. Later in the frame, Tri-City took a 3-1 lead on a Josh Leslie single, plating Campos and Ian Walters.

New Jersey sliced the margin down to 3-2 in the second inning on a Patrick Sanchez RBI single, driving in Sebastian Mueller. Jake Reinisch replied for the ValleyCats in the third with a solo home run. Trailing 4-2, the Jackals got the run back in the top of the fifth on a Ryan Ford single, scoring Parks. Leslie robbed Miguel Gomez of a two-RBI hit to end the frame with runners on second and third, ending the away fifth with the Jackals trailing 4-3.

In the bottom of the fifth, the ValleyCats rode the momentum, scoring six runs. Three came on a Campos home run. The second three scored on a Julian Boyd single coupled with an error to balloon Tri-City's lead to 10-3. They tacked on three more in the eighth to grow the advantage to 13-3.

Nick Timpanelli (L, 0-1) took the loss, tossing 4.1 innings, allowing seven runs with three strikeouts. Stephen Still (W, 6-2) earned the win after throwing seven innings with seven strikeouts and conceding three runs.

The Jackals take on the ValleyCats in the rubber game on Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.







