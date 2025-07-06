Bats Vanish in Series Loss

July 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped the series to Joliet with a 7-3 loss on Sunday afternoon. Florence finished the week with a 3-3 record and the nine-game road trip 3-6.

Michael Barker took the ball for Florence but didn't have his same good fortune from earlier in the week. The Southpaw only tossed three innings, allowing five runs on five hits and was dealt his third loss of the season.

Florence then gave the ball to three rookies to close out the ballgame. Travis Phelps was first out of the bullpen, going 1.1 IP scoreless, rebounding nicely from his debut earlier this week. Anthony Pingeton followed for his professional debut, striking out his first two batters to strand the bases loaded in the fifth. Pingeton finished tossing a solid 2.2 innings of relief, allowing just one run and collecting four punchouts. Max Whitesell allowed one run in the eighth but escaped some self-induced trouble after three walks put runners in scoring position.

The offense didn't look like the same team we saw all week. Florence could only muster five hits against Joliet's pitching and provided just three runs of support. Norris McClure produced the first run with an RBI single to score Mike Ballard in the second inning. Florence threatened to tie the game in the fifth and played some nice situational baseball with an RBI groundout from TJ Reeves and an RBI walk from Hank Zeisler. The Y'alls would strand the bases loaded and failed to push a runner into scoring position the rest of the game.

Florence receives the much-needed off-day on Monday before opening up a three-game series with the Brockton Rox on Tuesday at Thomas More Stadium. This series kicks off what will be a 12-game homestand for Florence with the two six-game homestands split with the All-Star break in between. Pitching plans for both organizations are currently TBA with the first pitch set for 6:40 PM ET.







