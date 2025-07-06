Tough Road Trip Ends with Rubber Game Defeat in Pearl

PEARL, Ms - The longest road trip of the 2025 season has ended in defeat for the Wild Things, who went 3-7 on the trip because of tonight's rubber-game loss at Trustmark Park, 8-5 to Mississippi. In the loss, Tommy Caufield, homered, had four hits in total and drove in three.

Caufield's first trip resulted in an infield hit, which extended his active streaks to 12 and 18 games for a hit and on-base streak, respectively. Caufield hit his sixth homer of the season more than 400 feet in the eighth inning, a solo homer. He then drove in two with a ninth-inning double.

Andrew Czech drove in a run with a single in the sixth and the other run for the club was driven in by Ethan Wilder, who connected with an RBI triple in the eighth inning.

Mississippi scored a run in the first and three unearned against lefty Dominic Puccetti in the fifth. Puccetti suffered the loss in the rubber match. The Mud Monsters added four in the seventh against the combination of Ryan Chasse and Jacob McCaskey, the other two to pitch for Washington in the loss.

The team now returns home for a big week before the All Star Break. They'll open a series with Evansville Tuesday morning at 10:35 a.m. for Super Splash Day. The Lake Erie Crushers will also come to town this week as Washington now readies, 0.5 games back in second of first in the Central Division, for a six-game homestand.







