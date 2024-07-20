Tri-City Drops Middle Game to Québec

July 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







QUÉBEC, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (31-28) fell 5-2 to the Québec Capitales (38-21) on Saturday at Stade Canac.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the first for the second straight night. Javeyan Williams reached on an error from Jesmuel Valentin. Ryo Kohigashi walked Dylan Broderick. Oscar Campos collected his second RBI in as many days by driving in Williams with a single to put the ValleyCats on top, 1-0.

Québec answered in the bottom of the first. Kyle Crowl and Guillermo Garcia worked two-out walks against Alfredo Ruiz. Tommy Seidl singled, which loaded the bases. Ruiz surrendered back-to-back RBI walks to Jake MacKenzie and Francisco Hernandez, which provided the Capitales with a 2-1 advantage.

Kohigashi was handed a no-decision. He went two frames, allowing an unearned run on one hit, walking one, and striking out three.

Tri-City utilized a pair of free passes to push across a run in the fifth. Yusniel Padron walked Elvis Peralta and Williams. The two baserunners moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch. Afterward, Broderick lifted a sac fly to even the game at 2-2.

Garcia was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fifth, and moved to second after Seidl walked. MacKenzie reached on a 3-5 fielder's choice, and Seidl went to second. Québec then executed a double steal before Hernandez plated Seidl with a sac fly to pull the Capitales ahead, 3-2.

Nathan Medrano walked Valentin in the eighth. Justin Gideon homered, and made it a 5-2 contest.

Frank Moscatiello picked up his ninth save of the season with a perfect ninth inning, and struck out two.

Padron (1-1) earned the win. He tossed three frames, giving up one run on two hits, walking two, and striking out four.

Ruiz (2-2) received the loss. He threw five innings, yielding three runs on two hits, walking eight, and striking out four on a season-high 118 pitches.

Tri-City plays the rubber game in Québec on Sunday, July 21 st. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PM.

FINAL | QUÉBEC 5 | TRI-CITY 2

W: Yusniel Padron (1-1)

L: Alfredo Ruiz (2-2)

S: Frank Moscatiello (9)

Time of Game: 2:56

Attendance: 4,297

