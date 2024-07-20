Titans Sunk by Miners, Rubber Game Tomorrow

Augusta, NJ - The Ottawa Titans (33-24) made things close late, but an early onslaught by the Sussex County Miners (22-37) saw the series pull level with an 8-5 final on Saturday.

Over the first three innings, Grant Larson (loss, 4-4) and the Titans saw the opposition tack on three in the first, one in the second, and a pair more in the third to fall into an early hole.

Four straight hits in the first saw an RBI single from all-star Cory Acton and a two-run double from Oraj Anu make it 3-0 after one.

In the second, the Titans threatened against lefty Mike Reagan (win, 2-6) by loading the bases with nobody out. After a punch out and a shallow fly ball to right, the Titans got a two-out two-run single from Victor Cerny to make it a one-run game.

After an Alec Sayre bloop single in the second scored one, a swinging bunt up the third base line in the third from Tony Gomez saw two runs score - seeing the Miners take a 6-2 lead.

Larson gave way to the bullpen after a season-low four and two-thirds on Saturday, allowing six runs on a career-high tying 11 hits, walking two, and striking out three in the loss.

With an inning and a third of scoreless relief from Bryan Peña, the Miners added two runs in the seventh off Breyln Jones to add some much-needed insurance.

The six-run game saw the Titans down and out - but some late life came in the eighth - as Taylor Wright blasted a three-run homer off Billy Parsons to make a three-run deficit.

In the loss, the Titans left 11 runners on base - seeing Jackie Urbaez, Brendan O'Donnell, and Victor Cerny all record two-hit performances.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game road trip, playing the finale of a three-game set against the Sussex County Miners on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. from Skylands Stadium in Augusta, New Jersey. After three against the Miners, the Titans head to Pomona, New York for a three-game series against the New York Boulders. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

