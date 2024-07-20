Zinn Grabs Three Hits as Otters Fall in Middle Game

EVANSVILLE, Ind - On Christmas in July night at Bosse Field on Saturday, the Evansville Otters fell 7-2 to the Washington Wild Things in the series middle game.

The Otters (22-37) trailed early after allowing a grand slam to the Wild Things (39-19) in the first inning.

In the home first, Evansville tallied a run. Delvin Zinn led off with a single. After David Mendham walked, a failed pick-off attempt allowed Zinn to go from second to home, making it a 4-1 game.

Washington added on in the seventh inning. Two walks came back to haunt the Otters pitching staff as both men touched home on a two-run single.

The final runs came in the ninth inning. Washington advanced their lead to 7-1 with a fielder's choice RBI. In the bottom of the frame, Zinn led off with a double down the right field line. Two batters later, Alec Olund hit a sacrifice fly to finalize the scoring.

Taking the loss was Braden Scott (1-9). After allowing the grand slam, the southpaw settled down to pitch in six innings, allowing no more runs while picking up eight strikeouts. Wild Things starter Kobe Foster (6-1) took the win after pitching into the ninth.

Washington out-hit Evansville 11-4. Zinn had a trio of hits for the Otters to lead the way.

The final game of the year between these two clubs will be played in a rubber match tomorrow evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

