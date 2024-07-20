Foster Dazzles, McIlwain Hits Grand Slam, Washington Evens Set

July 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







EVANSVILLE, In. - The Washington Wild Things got their first win after the All-Star break tonight behind another outstanding performance by Kobe Foster and seven runs put up by the Wild Things offense to defeat the Evansville Otters. The final score was 7-2.

Washington's Kobe Foster started his second half right where he left off before the break, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out 10 Otters in his eight innings of work. It's the fourth-straight start that Foster has punched out at least 10 batters.

The Wild Things would once again strike first in the top of the first as right fielder Brandon Mcllwain would empty the bases with a two-out grand slam to give the Wild Things an early 4-0 lead, his first home run as a Wild Thing.

The Otters would also score a run of their own in the bottom half of the first inning on a failed pick-off throwing error by Foster which scored Delvin Zinn who had led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a hit by pitch.

The scoring halted until the top of the seventh as the Wild Things would add on to their lead as the hot bat of Ethan Wilder lined a two-out, two-run single scoring Tyreque Reed and Andrew Czech making it a 6-1 ballgame. They would also add one run in the top of the ninth on a RBI fielder's choice by Robert Chayka, scoring Andrew Czech for his second run of the night to push the lead to 7-1.

In the bottom half the Otters would get one more run on a sacrifice fly by Alec Olund, scoring Zinn for his second run of the game to cut the deficit to 7-2 in favor of Washington. Brendan Nail would finish off the game for the Wild Things after Foster allowed a double to Zinn to lead off the inning. Evansville's Braden Scott took the loss after allowing four runs through six innings.

The Wild Things look to take the series tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. as Malik Barrington looks to start the second half on a high note. You can watch the game with a subscription to FloSports or listen for free on MixLR.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.