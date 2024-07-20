Grizzlies Stifled in Loss to Boomers

Schaumburg, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies did not get a runner on base until the fourth inning on Saturday night, and watched the Schaumburg Boomers score all their runs in the early frames in a 6-1 defeat at Wintrust Field, evening the series at one game apiece.

Schaumburg native Teague Conrad (5-3) was sharp in the first inning, retiring the side in order, but a leadoff walk in the second began the troubles for the right-hander. After a single and an error put runners at second and third base with no outs, a sacrifice fly by Aaron Simmons made it 1-0 Boomers, and later in the inning, Felix Aberouette made the score 2-0 on an 0-2 single to left field. With two outs and two men on, as well as a full count, Alec Craig tripled to right-center field to make it a 4-0 Schaumburg lead.

In the third inning, with no one on base and two outs, Conrad allowed a single and a walk before getting a ground ball to first that was thrown wide of the bag by David Maberry for the Grizzlies' second error of the game, scoring both runners on base to make it a 6-0 contest.

The Grizzlies' bullpen would not allow a run over the final four innings the Boomers batted in, with Alvery De Los Santos tossing three innings with three strikeouts, and Joel Condreay pitching one scoreless frame. But the damage was already done, and the Grizzlies were unable to get anything done against Boomers starter Jacob Smith (2-1), who carried a perfect game into the fourth inning and a no-hitter into the fifth.

The Grizzlies' lone run came on a two-out RBI double that inning by Jose Alvarez, extending his hit streak to seven, but that was the only offense they could muster, as they only recorded two hits in dropping the middle contest of the weekend set.

The Grizzlies will look to bounce back in a gigantic rubber game at Wintrust Field on Sunday, July 21, complete with an outstanding matchup on the mound between the two top pitchers in the Frontier League in strikeouts from a season ago in Gateway's Collin Sullivan and Schaumburg's Cole Cook. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CT.

