ThunderBolts Even Series with Sudden Death Walk-off

July 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

JOLIET, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts surged late in the action Saturday, tying the series with a walk-off win in sudden death over the Slammers.

Joliet (27-32) struck early, scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Liam McArthur led off with a single up the middle, followed by another single by Jeissy De La Cruz.

McArthur advanced to third base on a ground ball before Matthew Warkentin hit a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing him home to put the Slammers up 1-0.

Both teams were held scoreless from that point until the ninth inning.

Christian Kuzemka hit a solo home run to right-center field for the ThunderBolts (22-38), tying the game 1-1. The run broke a streak of 17 scoreless innings by the Joliet pitching staff and forced extra innings.

The Slammers placed runners at the corners to start the bottom of the tenth when Braden Duhon hit an infield single, advancing Cal Hejza from his starting place on second base to third. Jeissy De La Cruz was intentionally walked with one out after a Liam McArthur strikeout, loading the bases with one out.

Tyler LaPorte then forced a ground ball from Victor Nova and Windy City turned a double play, forcing a sudden death eleventh inning. Joliet chose to pitch and the ThunderBolts placed Thomas Rodriguez at first base to begin the inning.

He advanced to second base on a passed ball before a bunt single by JJ Figueroa put runners at the corners. Cam Phelts was intentionally walked, loading the bases and bringing up Armando Albert.

Albert singled down the right field line to give the ThunderBolts a 2-1 walk-off win.

Geno Encina pitched seven scoreless innings for the Slammers, allowing four hits while striking out six batters. Buddie Pindel pitched five innings for Windy City, allowing four hits and one earned run while walking and striking out two batters.

Joliet will go for the series victory tomorrow, July 21, on Women in Sports Day. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

