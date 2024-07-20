Knockouts Doubled-up in Game Two of Road Trip

PATERSON, N.J.- Bryson Parks went 1 for 4 with a three-run home run to give New Jersey a 6-3 victory over New England on Saturday night at Hinchliffe Stadium. The Jackals improved to 19-39 while the Knockouts dropped to 20-38.

New Jersey's starting pitcher Dylan Sabia improves his season record to 2-2. Sabia delivered an impressive performance, pitching six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, issuing two walks, and striking out six batters. New England's Casey Bargo endured a tough outing, as he took the loss and fell to 0-5 for the season. Bargo struggled through three innings, conceding eight hits and five runs (with four earned), while also walking a batter and managing just one strikeout.

New Jersey rapidly took the lead in the first when Nilo Rijo drew a walk, and Miguel Gomez hit a single to left field. With runners on the corners and only one out, Hemmanuel Rosario drove in a run with a single to right field. The Jackals secured an early lead, but their momentum was halted when Jordan Scott grounded out to end the inning.

In the second inning, Fritz Genther hit a single and Frank Nigro reached first base due to an error by Bargo. With one out, Genther stole third base, putting the Jackals in a strong position with runners at the corners. Parks then crushed a three-run home run, marking his second home run of the season and extending their lead to 4-0. New Jersey further solidified their lead in the next inning when Scott hit his fifth home run of the season.

Sabia retired the first eight batters of the nine Knockouts to begin the game.

New Jersey maintained a 5-0 lead until the fifth inning when they added another run. It all started with a double to right field by Rosario, followed by a single to right field by Scott. With two runners in scoring position, Genther came through with a single to left field, extending the Jackals' lead to 6-0.

The Knockouts found themselves trying to catch up in the ninth. John Cristino and Victor Castillo were both hit by pitches, and with one out, Jake Boone singled to right field, loading the bases. Cristino scored on a passed ball, and both runners advanced. An error by the first baseman Rosario allowed another run for the Knockouts. J.R. DiSarcina then hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring another run. Unfortunately, the game ended when Austin White reached first on a fielder's choice.

New Jersey's Genther stood out with an impressive three-hit performance, leading the team. Rosario and Scott also had multiple hits, while four different players from New Jersey contributed individual hits. For New England, Boone led the team with a multi-hit game, and the trio of White, West, and Keegan Calero each added a hit apiece.

New England continues their road trip tomorrow, playing in the finale of their road series against the New Jersey Jackals. They return to Campanelli Stadium at the end of the month, hosting the Jackals in a weekend showdown. Tickets for the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

