Bolts Come from Behind for Sudden Death Win

July 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

JOLIET, IL - Christian Kuzemka hit a game-tying homer in the ninth inning and Ronnie Allen Jr. hit a game-winning single in the 11th as the ThunderBolts shocked the Joliet Slammers 2-1 at Duly Health and Care Field Saturday night.

Joliet (27-32) struck early as their first two batters of the game reached on singles. Matthew Warkentin hit a sacrifice fly to give them a 1-0 lead.

That score held for most of the night as Buddie Pindel settled in to allow just four hits over five innings. Joliet's starter, Geno Encina, was even better. He went seven, giving up four hits and no runs.

The score was still 1-0 in the ninth, when Dwayne Marshall retired the first two ThunderBolts. Kuzemka followed with a line drive home run to right field that kept the Bolts (22-38) alive in the game and forced extra innings.

After they failed to score in the top of the tenth, Joliet had a chance to win in the bottom of the inning. They put runners at second and third with one out, but Tyler LaPorte came up with a crucial strikeout and Victor Nova grounded into a double play to end the threat.

In the sudden death frame, Joliet elected to play defense, but the first pitch of the inning was wild, advancing Thomas Rodriguez to second base. A bunt single from JJ Figueroa and an intentional walk loaded the bases in front of Allen. On a 2-2 count, he rifled the ball down the right field line for a game-winning base hit, his second walk-off of the season.

LaPorte (2-0) threw two shutout innings for the win and Ian Delleman (0-2) pitched the 11th for the loss.

The series concludes with game three on Sunday afternoon. Ruddy Gomez (0-3, 5.27) gets the start for Windy City against Joliet's Brett Sanchez (4-1, 3.91). First pitch from Duly Health and Care Field is scheduled for 1:05 CDT and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

