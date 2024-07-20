Bolts Come from Behind for Sudden Death Win
July 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
JOLIET, IL - Christian Kuzemka hit a game-tying homer in the ninth inning and Ronnie Allen Jr. hit a game-winning single in the 11th as the ThunderBolts shocked the Joliet Slammers 2-1 at Duly Health and Care Field Saturday night.
Joliet (27-32) struck early as their first two batters of the game reached on singles. Matthew Warkentin hit a sacrifice fly to give them a 1-0 lead.
That score held for most of the night as Buddie Pindel settled in to allow just four hits over five innings. Joliet's starter, Geno Encina, was even better. He went seven, giving up four hits and no runs.
The score was still 1-0 in the ninth, when Dwayne Marshall retired the first two ThunderBolts. Kuzemka followed with a line drive home run to right field that kept the Bolts (22-38) alive in the game and forced extra innings.
After they failed to score in the top of the tenth, Joliet had a chance to win in the bottom of the inning. They put runners at second and third with one out, but Tyler LaPorte came up with a crucial strikeout and Victor Nova grounded into a double play to end the threat.
In the sudden death frame, Joliet elected to play defense, but the first pitch of the inning was wild, advancing Thomas Rodriguez to second base. A bunt single from JJ Figueroa and an intentional walk loaded the bases in front of Allen. On a 2-2 count, he rifled the ball down the right field line for a game-winning base hit, his second walk-off of the season.
LaPorte (2-0) threw two shutout innings for the win and Ian Delleman (0-2) pitched the 11th for the loss.
The series concludes with game three on Sunday afternoon. Ruddy Gomez (0-3, 5.27) gets the start for Windy City against Joliet's Brett Sanchez (4-1, 3.91). First pitch from Duly Health and Care Field is scheduled for 1:05 CDT and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from July 20, 2024
- ThunderBolts Even Series with Sudden Death Walk-off - Joliet Slammers
- Zinn Grabs Three Hits as Otters Fall in Middle Game - Evansville Otters
- Knockouts Doubled-up in Game Two of Road Trip - New England Knockouts
- Y'alls Harness Power of Full Moon to Get All the Luck, Crushers Drop Series - Lake Erie Crushers
- Tri-City Drops Middle Game to Québec - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Bolts Come from Behind for Sudden Death Win - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Grizzlies Stifled in Loss to Boomers - Gateway Grizzlies
- Boomers Silence Gateway - Schaumburg Boomers
- Grizzlies Stifled in Loss to Boomers - Gateway Grizzlies
- Late Runs Fuel Y'alls' Series Win - Florence Y'alls
- Frontier League Recap - FL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windy City ThunderBolts Stories
- Bolts Come from Behind for Sudden Death Win
- ThunderBolts Shut Out in Second Half Opener
- ThunderBolts Lose First Half Finale in Schaumburg
- Boomers Batter Bolts
- Bolts Drop Thriller to Boomers