Late Runs Fuel Y'alls' Series Win

July 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (25-33), presented by Towne Properties, defeated the Lake Erie Crushers (37-22) by a final score of 8-5 on Saturday Night. With the win, Florence also gets their first series win against Lake Erie this season and snaps a four-series skid.

Edgar Martinez toed the rubber for Florence, trying to shake off his woes vs Lake Erie. Martinez was serviceable in this one tossing 4.2 IP allowing just two runs on four hits while collecting seven strikeouts.

Carter Poiry got his first win of the season off the back of Martinez. Poiry tossed 2.1 IP giving up just one run on one hit while walking two and picking up a strikeout. Kent Klyman tossed a shutout inning of relief and Ben Terwilliger closed the door in the ninth to preserve the Y'alls series win.

The offense carried Florence once again totaling eight runs on 13 hits. Zade Richardson was the hero of the night after a go-ahead solo shot in the seventh put the Y'alls on top 4-3 and they didn't look back. Richardson finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored, and a walk. Brian Fuentes was also great at the plate finishing 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI, and two runs scored. Alberti Chavez capped off the hitting with a 3-for-4 line and a run scored at the bottom of the Florence order.

Florence and Lake Erie return for the finale of the three-game series and the Y'alls will go for the sweep of their West Division rival. The southpaw, Jonaiker Villalobos, will get the ball for Florence and faces off against Anthony Escobar for Lake Erie. The first pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. ET.

