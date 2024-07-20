Boomers Silence Gateway

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers allowed just two hits and recorded 11 strikeouts to silence the Gateway Grizzlies on Saturday night at Wintrust Field, recording a 6-1 victory.

Jacob Smith retired the first 11 batters he faced on the mound to set the tone for the contest and the Boomers plated four runs in the second, never trailing in the game. Chase Dawson walked to open the second and Paxton Wallace followed with a single. Aaron Simmons drove home the first run with a sacrifice fly and Felix Aberouette made it 2-0 with an RBI single. Aberouette has knocked home nine runs over his last six starts while accumulating seven hits. The Boomers tacked on two unearned runs in the third to lead 6-0.

Smith worked seven innings and allowed just two hits while striking out eight to pick up his second win of the year. Dallas Woolfolk twirled a scoreless eighth and Mitch White finished out the contest. Wallace amassed three hits with Anthony Calarco adding a pair as the Boomers totaled eight.

The Boomers (33-26) wrap the series on Sunday afternoon with a 1:00pm contest. Characters from PJ Masks will be available for photo ops and a meet-and-greet presented by Waterville Advisors. The day will also serve as Shriners Day Game with the team wearing specialty jerseys to be auctioned off to benefit Shriners Children's Hospital. There will also be pregame catch on the field and postgame autographs presented by Wintrust. LHP Cole Cook (3-2, 3.13) is the scheduled starter for the Boomers against RHP Collin Sullivan (5-4, 4.34). Tickets for the Sunday fun and all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

