Tri-City Bests Québec in a Pitchers' Duel

July 3, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (24-23) pulled ahead in the eighth inning for the second straight night, and won a 2-1 pitchers' duel over the Québec Capitales (30-17) on Wednesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The ValleyCats now have their longest win streak of the season with five consecutive victories.

Québec struck in the second. Jonathan Lacroix doubled off Easton Klein. Tyler Blaum knocked in a run with a double to give the Capitales a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City countered in the third. Chris Burgess doubled against James Bradwell. Elvis Peralta drove in Burgess with a single to even the game, 1-1.

Both starters received a no-decision. Klein matched a season-high with seven frames, yielding a run on four hits, walking three, and striking out three. Bradwell lasted 5.2 innings, giving up one run on seven hits, walking one, and striking out two.

The ValleyCats took advantage of a couple of errors in the eighth. Peralta had a bunt single, and reliever Franklin Parra threw the ball away, which allowed the 'Cats to have the go-ahead run at third base. Two batters later, Javeyan Williams tapped one to short, and Kyle Crowl fumbled the ball, which enabled Peralta to cross the plate, and put the 'Cats on top, 2-1.

Austin Dill (5-2) earned the win. He tossed two perfect frames to finish out the game, and struck out one.

Parra (2-1) was handed the loss. He went an inning, giving up an unearned run on a hit, and walked one.

Tri-City will look to sweep Québec on Thursday, July 4 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 2 | QUÉBEC 1

W: Austin Dill (5-2)

L: Franklin Parra (2-1)

Time of Game: 2:16

Attendance: 3,509

