Crushers Blank Bolts
July 3, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
AVON, OH- The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped the middle game of a three-game series Wednesday night 6-0 against the Lake Erie Crushers.
The ballgame was scoreless through four innings while both starting pitchers were dealing at Lake Erie Crushers Ballpark.
Lake Erie (30-17) punched the scoreboard first with a solo home run by Vincent Bird Jr. in the bottom of the fourth giving Lake Erie the lead 1-0.
Windy City (20-28) left seven on through five. The best chance to execute came with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the fifth when Henry Kusiak popped out to first.
Crushers' John Tuccillo notched two hits for Lake Erie, including a stolen base in the seventh inning following a single. Tuccillo moved to third on a passed ball. Jarrod Watkins hit a well struck ball into right field and Kingston Liniak sprawled to make a great play but it tipped on the grass for a 2-0 lead.
Jack Mahoney came in relief of Buddie Pindewl in the seventh, surrendering a grand slam off Ron Washington, pulling the game away for the Crushers.
Christian Kuzemka doubled and Kingston Liniak singled in the second inning, but the Bolts added just a bunt single by Cam Phelts through the ballgame.
Darrien Ragins (5-0) labored six innings giving up three hits while walking four surrendering no runs while striking out three.
Buddie Pindel (5-3) took the loss for Windy City tossing 6.1 innings conceding one earned run on seven hits while walking one and striking out four.
The ThunderBolts finish off a three-game series finale against the Lake Erie Crushers Wednesday evening at 6:05 CT at Lake Erie Crushers Stadium. Windy City (TBA) v Lake Erie RHP Matt Mullern (2-3, 5.29).
