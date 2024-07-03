Ninth Inning Comeback Leads Titans To Victory Over Boomers

Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans at bat

Schaumburg, IL - Down to their final three outs, Ottawa Titans (27-18) stormed back with a trio of unanswered runs to defeat the Schaumburg Boomers (27-20) by a 5-3 final on Wednesday - getting back in the win column.

After being blanked for the fourth time this year a night earlier - the Titans got off to a fantastic start against left-hander Jacob Smith (ND, 0-1) - capitalizing on a leadoff AJ Wright single. The visitors got on the board first with Jackie Urbaez ripping an RBI double to right-centre, scoring Wright all the way from first to make it 1-0.

In the second, a single from Taylor Wright came across to score after a pair of stolen bases and an E2 - seeing the Titans take a 2-0 advantage.

Bryan Peña (ND, 2-3) gave the Titans five scoreless innings - seeing the lefty strand runners in the corners in both the second and the fourth innings - and then a second and third jam in the fifth.

Overall, the lefty did not allow a run on three hits - while walking four and fanning seven in what eventually turned into a no-decision.

With a slim 2-0 lead, the Titans turned to the bullpen - seeing Jonah Jenkins walk the leadoff hitter in the sixth - setting up the game-tying two-run homer from Aaron Simmons to pull the score level.

After an inning from Jenkins, the Boomers took advantage of a one-out triple from Ty Crittenberger off McLain Harris in the seventh - seeing Chase Dawson give the home side a 3-2 lead with a sac fly to centre. The RBI was Dawson's fifth run batted in of the series.

Dallas Woolfolk and Jake Joyce gave the Boomers two scoreless innings out of the bullpen in support of the rookie lefty Smith. In his eighth inning appearance, Joyce tied the league record for career outings with his 280th, all with the Boomers.

In the ninth, the Titans rallied against rookie Mitch White (loss, 3-2) by sending eight to the plate and pushing across three runs. With the first two on, a sac bunt put the tying and go-ahead runners in scoring position with one out. With already a pair of hits in the game, Jake Guenther gave the Titans the lead with a two-run single to centre. Later, Aaron Casillas came off the bench, poking a base hit to centre to make it 5-3.

After a scoreless inning from Matt Voelker in the eighth (win, 5-0) to help keep the game close - Eramo Piñales (save, 13) recorded his league-leading 13th save to cap off the win.

With the win, the Titans recorded their 15th come-from-behind win of the season. They also snapped a five-game losing streak against the Boomers.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game road trip with the finale of three against the Schaumburg Boomers on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET from Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, Illinois. Over the weekend, the Titans finish interleague play with a three-game series against the Joliet Slammers. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

