RELEASE: Phillips Returns to Evansville

July 3, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce the acquisition of INF Dakota Phillips in a combination of roster moves.

Ahead of Wednesday's game with the Joliet Slammers, the Otters acquired Phillips for future considerations. In a subsequent move, OF Blake Mozley has been placed on the inactive list.

"Dakota has always given his all to this organization," Otters field manager Andy McCauley said. "We are excited to have him back in an Otters jersey."

Phillips has long had success in Evansville, hitting for a career .266 average in an Otters jersey. Across those four seasons, he has recorded 72 doubles, 42 home runs and 188 RBIs - 74 of which came during last year's campaign.

His career in Evansville has been so successful that he ranks in the top three in team history in career home runs, RBIs, doubles, total bases, sacrifice flies and walks. The now fifth-year Otter is also in the top five in career at bats and hits.

Phillips joins the team in Joliet this week and is active for tonight's middle game with the Slammers. First pitch from Slammers Stadium is set for 6:35 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

