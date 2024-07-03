FL Recap

MINERS BLAST JACKALS IN CROSS-STATE RIVALRY OPENER

AUGUSTA, NJ - The Sussex County Miners blasted the New Jersey Jackals in their series opener on Tuesday by a final score of 11-3.

The Miners (15-30) and Jackals (13-32) both came into Skylands Stadium off of being swept in their previous series while both being on losing streaks. Things started in the best way possible for Sussex County, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first while sending all nine hitters to the plate. The Jackals were able to cut into the deficit in the third with an RBI single and then added on in the fourth to make it 6-3. The scoring would go silent until the eighth, being broken with another big run by the Miners. Sussex County was able to produce five runs in the eighth while sending 10 batters to the plate. The game was capped off by SS Cory Acton's two-run single that pushed the lead to 11-3; it was Acton's second and third RBIs of the contest. RHP Charlie Neuweiler picked up his first win in a Miner uniform, striking out four across five innings. LHP Alex Barker took the loss for New Jersey.

The Miners and Jackals will continue their series on Wednesday in Augusta, with first pitch for the middle game scheduled at 6:35 PM EDT.

RICHARDSON'S GRAND SLAM PROPELS Y'ALLS OVER WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON, PA - The Florence Y'alls used a late home run to take down the Washington Wild Things 5-4 on Tuesday at Wild Things Park.

The Y'alls (21-24) continued their hot streak against the best in the Frontier League West division, inching closer to .500 with their sixth win in the last seven games. RF TJ Reeves, coming off a week where he hit four home runs in four straight games, plated the first run of the game after reaching on an error in the third. An RBI double in the home half of the inning tied things up for Washington (28-17). The Wild Things were able to take the lead in the seventh off a solo home run. In the eighth, former Player of the Week Zade Richardson was able to cash in with the bases loaded with a grand slam to give Florence the lead; the home run was Richardson's first since May 25th. The Wild Things were able to score twice in the ninth and get the tying and go-ahead runs on base, but the comeback effort came up short. RHP Ross Thompson picked up the win for Florence while RHP Ben Terwilliger earned the save, despite some stumbling in the ninth. RHP Alex Carrillo took the loss for Washington.

The Y'alls will try to take the series on the road on Tuesday. First pitch for their middle game in Washington is scheduled for 6:05 PM EDT.

BOOMERS OPEN JULY WITH SHUTOUT OF TITANS

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers shut out the Ottawa Titans at Wintrust Field on Tuesday by a final score of 7-0.

The Boomers (26-19) are now just three games out of first in the West after their win and Washington's loss. Schaumburg came out on a mission, with CF Chase Dawson and DH Aaron Simmons both registering RBI base hits in the first to put their side on top. Dawson came through again in the third with an RBI double down the left-field line to push the Boomer lead to 3-0. Simmons also added on later in the inning with a sacrifice fly. In the sixth, Dawson continued to be Ottawa's (26-17) nightmare, bringing around another two runs with his third hit of the game. The Boomers' center fielder ended his day 3-for-5 with four RBIs. LHP Cole Cook shut down the Titans in his start, allowing only five hits through seven scoreless innings while striking out seven. RHP Shane Gray got tagged with the loss for Ottawa.

The Boomers and Titans will clash for game two of their series on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:30 PM EDT.

VALLEYCATS HANG ON TO BEAT CAPITALES

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats won their opener against the Québec Capitales 5-4 on Tuesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

The ValleyCats' (23-23) win marks their fourth in a row as they get back to .500. Québec (30-16) struck first with an RBI double in the second inning, increasing their lead in the fourth with a solo home run. Tri-City stormed back to take the lead in the bottom of the fourth, beginning with an RBI single from C Chris Burgess, and then tying the game on an error by the Capitales pitcher. SS Tyson Gingerich gave the ValleyCats a 3-2 lead with his RBI single to center. 1B Oscar Campos doubled the Tri-City lead with an RBI double in the fifth. The Capitales were able to tie the game at 4-4 with two runs in the seventh but gave the lead away in the eighth by hitting a batter with the bases loaded. RHP Arlo Marynczak was able to close things out in the final two innings to earn the win in relief for the ValleyCats. RHP Austin Marozas picked up the loss for the Capitales.

The ValleyCats will look to win the series on Wednesday against the first-place Capitales. First pitch for the middle game is scheduled for 6:30 PM EDT.

AIGLES SWEEP DOUBLEHEADER VS. NEW YORK

PONOMA, NY - The Trois-Rivières Aigles opened their week with a doubleheader sweep of the New York Boulders at Clover Stadium on Tuesday.

The Aigles (27-18) not only knocked the Boulders (28-16) out of first place, but are now only 1.5 games behind them for the second playoff spot in the East. In the first game, the Aigles got off to an excellent start by scoring two runs in each of the first three innings. The first two runs of the game were allowed to score because of a New York error in the first inning. In the second, C Willie Estrada made it 3-0 with a single up the middle. After a double put men on second and third, CF Raphael Gladu grounded out to bring in another Aigle run. The Boulders got on the board with an RBI single in the second to make it 4-1, but another error in the third caused two more Trois-Rivières runs to come in. After New York got another run across in the fourth, the Aigles used a solo home run from SS Payton Robertson and an RBI single from 1B Dalton Combs to push the lead to 8-2 in the sixth. The Boulders would manage to manufacture four runs in the bottom of the sixth, but could not get out of the early hole they put themselves in. RHP Tucker Smith got the win while RHP Yunior Thibo picked up his second save of the year. RHP Erik Stock took the loss.

In the second game, the Aigles once again brought in the game's first run, this time on a sacrifice fly from DH Brendon Dadson. The Boulders were determined to keep this game closer, tying things up in the bottom half of the opening frame. Trois-Rivières took a 2-1 lead off of an RBI single from SS James Smibert in the fourth, but New York brought things back to even in the bottom of the fifth. The game remained tied at 2-2 and was forced into extra innings, where the Boulders would again fall behind due to self-inflicted wounds. With the bases loaded in the top of the eighth, Smibert was walked to bring in the go-ahead run. LF LP Pelletier was then hit by a pitch to bring home another run, making it 4-2 Aigles. Luckily, the Boulders tied things up with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to make the game go into sudden death for the ninth. Dadson came up clutch, knocking in the winning run with an RBI single, giving the Aigles the win. RHP Kosei Naito earned the win out of the bullpen for Trois-Rivières.

The Boulders and Aigles will play the third game of their series on Wednesday evening. First pitch is at 6:30 PM EDT.

KNOCKOUTS TAKE OPENER VS. GRIZZLIES

SAUGET, IL - The New England Knockouts took the first game of their series against the Gateway Grizzlies on Tuesday night, winning the opener 8-7 at Grizzlies Ballpark.

The Knockouts (13-32) ended their six-game losing streak with a win against the Grizzlies (24-21) to open up July. The Grizzlies opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first before adding on with an RBI double in the second. CF Austin White got the Knockouts on the board with a two-run single in the third that brought his side within one. C John Cristino tied things up later in the innings with his RBI single. The Grizzlies would respond with three more runs across the next two innings to reestablish their lead at 6-3. New England slowly ate away at the deficit, beginning in the fifth with a solo homer from 2B Jake Boone. SS JR DiSarcina got the score to within one after an RBI single in the sixth, later coming around to tie the game on a passed ball. LF Jalen Garcia gave the Knockouts their first lead with a solo bomb in the seventh and pushed the Knockout lead to 8-6 off a groundout in the eighth. RHP Reeves Martin took over in the eighth inning to carry the Knockouts the rest of the way, picking up his fourth save in the process. RHP Liam O'Sullivan picked up the win for New England while RHP Alec Whaley took the loss for Gateway.

The Knockouts and Grizzlies will match up for the second game of their series on Wednesday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM EDT.

CRUSHERS BACK IN FIRST

AVON, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers lept back into first place in the West after their 9-5 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts on Tuesday night.

The Crushers (29-17) lived up to their name, walloping four extra-base hits in their win. Windy City (20-27) got off to a strong start, posting a 5-0 lead through the first three innings. LF Ron Washington Jr. got the Crushers within two with one swing in the third inning, crushing a three-run homer over the left field fence; later in the inning, a wild pitch brought in another run to cut the lead to 5-4. 3B Logan Thomason reignited the Lake Erie offense in the seventh, tying the game with an RBI single. RF Jack Harris and Washington both registered extra-base hits later in the inning to give the Crushers a 7-5 lead. In the top of the eighth, Washington contributed with a big defensive play by throwing a frozen rope from the left field corner to second base to nail the runner trying to advance. The Crushers then added two more in the bottom of the eighth to seal the opening win. LHP Kenny Pierson earned the win out of the Crusher bullpen. LHP Caleb Riedel took the loss for Windy City.

The Crushers will go for the series win at Crusher Stadium in game two of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT.

WHITE HOMERS LATE TO GIVE OTTERS THE WIN

JOLIET, IL - The Evansville Otters took the series opener at Duly Health & Care Field against the Joliet Slammers on Tuesday by a final score of 9-7.

The Otters (18-28) halted their three-game slide by spoiling the opener of the homestand for Joliet (21-25). The Slammers drew first blood, scoring twice in the bottom of the first inning. The Otters were able to get on the board in the second inning on an RBI single from SS Delvin Zinn. LF Mason White then tied the game in the fourth with a solo home run to right field. In the fifth, 1B David Mendham gave Evansville the lead with an RBI single before DH Randy Bednar launched a three-run shot to left-center that made it 6-2. The Slammers were able to tie things up in the seventh at 6-6, and both teams then entered a stalemate that forced the game into extra innings. In the top of the 10th inning, White blasted a three-run home run over the left-center field wall to give the Otters a 9-6 lead. The Slammers were able to score once in the bottom of the inning, but could not overcome the deficit. RHP Jon Beymer earned the winning decision out of the Evansville bullpen while RHP Michael McAvene picked up the save. RHP Cole Wesneski took the loss for Joliet.

The Otters and Slammers will play their second game on Wednesday, with Evansville looking for the series victory. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 PM EDT.

