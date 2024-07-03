Late Caufield Homer Lifts Wild Things in Win

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things defeated the Florence Y'alls 6-3 in the second of their nine-game homestand to even the series.

After walking two batters in the top of the first, starting pitcher Malik Barrington worked his way out of a first and third, one out jam after Zade Richardson and Stephen Hrustich both popped out to Andrew Czech at first base. The righty only surrendered one run. Washington returned fire in the bottom of the inning after Caleb McNeely singled to lead off the inning and Czech drove him in on a two-out bloop single.

After a scoreless second frame from Barrington, the Wild Things kept the ball rolling in an eventful bottom of the second as Florence Y'alls starter Randy Abshier walked three batters in a row on 12 pitches after Evan Berkey led off the inning with a single to right field. McNeely drove in Robert Chayka in the next at bat to make it a 3-1 ball game after two innings.

Barrington struck out the heart of the Y'alls lineup in order in the top of the third as Abshier's night ended early in the bottom of the frame. The lefty exited the game after allowing three hits, three earned runs while walking three batters in just two innings of work. Right-handed reliever Dante Chirico came in for relief and put up a scoreless bottom half of the inning.

Barrington kept his momentum going as he sat down Zade Richardson, Stephen Hrustich and Drew Holderbach in order in the top of the 4th. That made it seven Florence strikeouts in a row going back to the second inning. Two of these seven hitters were caught looking on excellently placed Barrington breaking balls. His night would end after a hit by pitch, single and a walk would load the bases with just one out in the bottom of the fifth. Barrington finished his night allowing two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out an impressive eight batters in 4.2 innings pitched. Righty reliever Nick MacDonald took over with the bases loaded and retired Richardson after walking in a run to make it 3-2 after five.

Florence tied it up in the 7th but the stalemate didn't last long as Tommy Caufield launched a 103 MPH off the bat no-doubter to center field for a three run homer in the bottom of the inning. Caulfield drove in Santini and McNeely after they reached base on a walk and a single respectively. That would be all the Wild Things would need as Christian James and Gyeongju Kim shut down the Florence bats in the 8th and 9th.

Washington looks to take the series tomorrow night on Independence Day. Stick around for some post-game fireworks presented by the PA Lottery! Gates open at 6 p.m. for the rubber game.

