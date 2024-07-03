Wild Things Sign Ex-Mets Farmhand, Outfielder Brandon McIlwain

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed outfielder and Pennsylvania native Brandon McIlwain to the active roster in a move presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC, Pittsburgh's No. 1 roofing company. Outfielder Alex Ovalles was released from the 7-Day Injured List and RHP Aaron Forrest was placed on the 7-Day Injured List, opening a spot on the active roster for McIlwain.

McIlwain spent the first half of 2024 as a member of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. McIlwain was drafted in the 26th round by the Miami Marlins in 2019 but spent all of his career in the minors in the Mets system after going unsigned at the draft stage. He began his minor league career in 2021 with the Single-A St. Lucie Mets before moving as high as the Triple-A Syracuse Mets.

This season, McIlwain slashed .224/.306/.342 with 34 hits, three of which were home runs. Additionally, he drew nine walks, hit seven doubles and recorded nine RBI. McIlwain swiped six bags in his 44 games with the Rumble Ponies.

Last year, he split time between Binghamton and Syracuse at the AA and AAA level, respectively. In 85 games with the Rumble Ponies, he totaled seven homers, 47 RBI, 27 walks and nine stolen bases. With those numbers and a batting average of .260, McIlwain made the jump to Syracuse for 43 contests. In 151 at-bats at the AAA level, he slashed .219/.382/.391. He hit five home runs, drove in 23 runs and walked 34 times.

His final stat line across all levels of the Mets' minor league system was .248/.348/.387 with 29 homers, 152 RBI, 145 walks and 49 stolen bases in 1,210 at bats in 344 games. He was a 2023 MiLB.com New York Mets Organization All Star.

McIlwain began his college career at South Carolina University but spent his final two years with the University of California, Berkley. In two seasons with the Golden Bears (2019-20), he appeared in 36 games, totaling 27 hits, three home runs, 12 RBI, 13 walks and six stolen bases. He posted a slash line of .231/.321/.359.

At both South Carolina and Cal, McIlwain was a dual-sport athlete playing quarterback for the Gamecocks and Golden Bears. He played in eight games, making three starts, at South Carolina in 2016, throwing for 600 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He ran for 127 yards and scored twice. In 2018 at Cal, McIlwain played in 10 games with two starts. He threw for 763 yards, two touchdowns and eight interceptions in addition to 403 rushing yards and four scores.

McIlwain will be active tonight for the club as it hosts the Florence Y'alls with first pitch at 6:05 p.m.

