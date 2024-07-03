Grizzlies' Offense Tops Knockouts; New England Drops Game Two of Series

SAUGET, IL- D.J. Stewart went 3 for 5 with a three-run home run to give Gateway a 10-2 victory over New England on Wednesday night at Grizzlies Park. The Grizzlies uptick their record to 25-21 while the Knockouts sink to 13-33.

New England's starting pitcher Matt Cronin took the loss, bringing his record to 1-5. He pitched for three innings and allowed ten hits and eight earned runs, while also walking two batters and striking out three. Gateway's Deylen Miley performed exceptionally and secured the victory, improving his record to 4-3. Miley pitched seven innings, allowing only four hits and two earned runs. Additionally, he walked three batters and achieved an impressive twelve strikeouts.

The Grizzlies struck first when Kevin Krause opened the inning with his fifth home run. However, in the bottom of the third, Gateway scored seven runs on six hits. The inning started with a home run by Peter Zimmermann, followed by a double from Jack-Thomas Wold and a single by Krause, leaving the Grizzlies with runners on the corners with one out. This promising situation led to a bases-loaded scenario when Victor Castillo walked. Jose Alverez then extended the lead to 3-0 with a fielder's choice, and Abdiel Diaz and Gabe Holt continued the momentum with back-to-back singles. The inning concluded with a three-run home run by Stewart, extending Gateway's lead to 8-0.

Austin White led off with a hit in the sixth and advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch. John Cristino then hit an RBI double, reducing the deficit to 8-2. In the eighth inning, the Grizzlies widened their lead as Steward and Zimmermann both singled. David Maberry followed with an RBI double, and Wold added another run with a ground ball that was fielded by Cristino at first base.

Miley had an impressive performance by retiring nine consecutive Knockouts batters one point in the game. Additionally, the pitching duo of Leoni De La Cruz and Alvery De Los Santos delivered two shutout innings in relief. Notably, in the eighth inning, De La Cruz struck out the side for Gateway.

The trio of Knockouts, Trevor Anibal, Heisell Baro, and Dan Goggin combined to pitch for five innings. They allowed four hits, two earned runs, and struck out four batters. It's worth noting that Anibal delivered an impressive performance, pitching three shutout innings in relief after replacing Cronin in the fourth.

Cristino from New England had a multi-hit game, while the trio of Jalen Garcia, Brady West, and Keegan Calero each had one hit. Gateway's Stewart had an impressive three hits, with Diaz and Maberry both contributing two hits each. Holt and Castillo from Gateway each had a single hit as well.

The Knockouts continue their road trip tomorrow, playing in a 4th of July showdown against the Gateway Grizzlies. They return to Campanelli Stadium on July 9th, beginning a six-game homestead against the Tri-City ValleyCats. Tickets for the week can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

