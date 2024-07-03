Late Homer Plagues Florence

July 3, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (21-25), presented by Towne Properties, coughed up game two of the three-game series to the Washington Wild Things 6-3.

Fresh off a great team win in game one, the Y'alls disappeared today. Randy Abshier got the ball for Florence, looking to rebound off of a tough start his last time through the rotation. After allowing a run in the first, Abshier collapsed in the second allowing the first four batters to reach with three of them on walks. Washington pushed across two in the inning taking a 3-1 lead and also chasing Abshier from the outing.

Dante Chirico came on in relief, making just his second outing for Florence after being signed last week, and looked phenomenal. Chirico retired the first 11 batters he faced, striking out seven of them en route to four shutout innings.

An RBI walk from Hank Zeisler was all the Y'alls could manage in the fifth as they left the bases loaded. A leadoff triple in the seventh from Alberti Chavez made it easy for Blaze O'Saben to push him across with an RBI groundout to tie the game 3-3.

Shutdown reliever Alex Wagner relieved Chirico in the top of the seventh but didn't have his best stuff tonight. A three-run shot put the Wild Things on top 6-3 and they wouldn't look back.

Florence managed just three hits in the game and went down scoreless in the eighth and ninth. Alberti Chavez had the best line finishing 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored.

Florence will look to win the series tomorrow in the rubber match against Washington. Star pitcher Reed Smith will get the ball for Florence, entering with wins in all four of his starts to begin his professional career. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

