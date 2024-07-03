Knockouts Re-Tool Roster with Flurry of Signings

BROCKTON, MA - The New England Knockouts have added six new players to the roster, highlighted by bullpen depth and offensive firepower.

The signings began with a utility specialist and experienced southpaw. New England first inked Tommy Kretzler, a jack of all trades that is accompanied by a pair of seasons in professional baseball. He also carries six total years of NCAA experience, finishing his two-way career at SUNY Brockport. The Knockouts also signed left-hander Kyle Petri, who recently finished his first professional experience in the PECOS League.

After Kretzler and Petri, the Knockouts continued to bolster their bullpen. The team signed right-handed pitcher Mike McKenna to a contract. McKenna comes to New England right out of school, recently finishing his time with Hofstra University. The 23-year-old finished with a 4.30 ERA in three seasons for the Hofstra Pride.

McKenna was quickly supported by another pair of right-handed pitchers. The Knockouts swiftly picked up veteran pitcher Neil Uskali after he was released from the Atlantic League's High Point Rockers. The 30-year-old has seen plenty of action since going pro, including three different stints in High Point. Uskali jumped aboard with Trevor Anibal, who is also coming directly from college. He recently finished his senior season with UNC Charlotte, throwing for a 3.75 ERA and 12 strikeouts.

Finally, New England most recently signed infielder Danny Crossen. The rookie debuted last Sunday after finishing his five-year NCAA career at Northeastern University. He finished college with an impressive .301 batting average and over 150 RBIs. He also holds the program record for single-season hits (84) and most consecutive games on-base (60).

The Knockouts continue their road trip tonight, playing in game two against the Gateway Grizzlies. They return to Campanelli on July 9th, beginning a six-game homestead against the Tri-City ValleyCats. Tickets for the week can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

