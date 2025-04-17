Travs File Win in Springfield

April 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield, MO - Dylan File spun six innings of one-run baseball and the Arkansas Travelers blasted three home runs in a 5-2 victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday night. Jared Sundstrom, Julio Rodriguez and Brock Rodden all went deep for the first time this season. File matched the longest start of the year by a Traveler going six innings for the second consecutive start on the way to his first win of the season. Juan Burgos got the final four outs for his first save.

Moments That Mattered

* Sundstrom homered to open the second inning. Hogan Windish and Ben Ramirez followed with doubles as the Travs built a lead.

* Springfield loaded the bases in the eighth but Burgos got out line out to deep left to end the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jared Sundstrom: 3-4, run, HR, RBI

* RHP Dylan File: Win, 6 IP, 3 H, R, 4 BB, 2 K

News and Notes

* Burgos is the third different Trav to save a game this season.

* Arkansas had hit only two homers in the first 11 games of the season before hitting three in one contest.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with RH Garrett Hill (0-0, 1.35) making the start for Arkansas against RH Max Rajcic (1-1, 6.48). First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

