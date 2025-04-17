Wyatt Langford Expected to Rehab in Frisco

April 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers OF Wyatt Langford is scheduled to rehab with the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday, April 17th at 6:35 p.m. and Friday, April 18th at 7:05 p.m. when the RoughRiders face the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks affiliate) from Riders Field.

Good for this weekend only, come see Wyatt Langford for a special price of $10. Click this link to purchase tickets.

Langford hit .244/.333/.561/.894 with four home runs and six RBI in 12 games with Texas before being placed on the 10-Day Injured List with a right oblique strain on April 10th. At the time of his injury, Langford ranked tied for sixth in the American League in home runs (4) and 11th in slugging percentage (.561).

In 2024, Langford finished seventh in the American League Rookie of the Year voting, placing second among AL Rookies with 16 homers and 74 RBI. In the campaign, he became the first rookie to hit for the cycle, an inside-the-park home run and a grand slam in a season.

The Trenton, Florida native was the fourth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Florida, where he helped the Gators to the 2023 College World Series Finals. Langford played 44 games between four levels in his first professional season, including 12 with the RoughRiders. While in Frisco, he batted .405 (17-for-42) with four home runs and 10 RBI.

Frisco looks to go to 3-0 in the series against Amarillo on Thursday, April 17th at 6:35 p.m. from Riders Field. Frisco RHP Josh Stephan (0-0, 18.00) takes the ball against Amarillo LHP Avery Short (0-1, 9.64).

Promotions include Tribute to the Stop Sign presented by Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Thirsty Thursday with half off Shiner Bock and Shiner Light.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.