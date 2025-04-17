Wyatt Langford, Early Offense Fuels Third-Straight Riders Victory
April 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Frisco RoughRiders won their third-straight game by with a 5-3 victory against the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday night from Riders Field.
Frisco (9-3) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning on a solo home run from Rangers rehabber Wyatt Langford, a sacrifice fly by Josh Hatcher and an RBI single from Abimelec Ortiz.
Amarillo (2-10) then countered in the top of the second inning when Christian Cerda ripped a solo homer to make it a 3-1 Riders lead.
The RoughRiders responded with a two-run bottom of the third inning. Sebastian Walcott hit a sacrifice fly and Hatcher blooped an RBI single, extending the lead to 5-1.
In the top of the eighth, the Sod Poodles threatened when Gavin Conticello flared a two-run double to cut Frisco's lead to 5-3.
Riders reliever Travis MacGregor recorded the next two outs and Robby Ahlstrom finished the inning to preserve the lead.
Ahlstrom tossed a scoreless ninth inning to secure his team-high third save. Frisco starter Josh Stephan (1-0) earned the victory, allowing one run in five innings. Amarillo starter Avery Ross (0-2) suffered the loss, allowing five runs in 5.2 frames.
Notes to Know:
-Frisco has now won seven of its last eight games.
-Langford has clobbered five home runs in 13 career games as a RoughRider.
-Riders starting pitching has allowed just one run in 13 innings this week against Amarillo (0.69 ERA).
The RoughRiders seek their fourth-straight win against the Sod Poodles on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field. Frisco RHP Ben Anderson (0-1, 5.87) starts against Amarillo LHP Spencer Giesting (2-0, 2.61).
Promotions include Dallas Wings Night and Fireworks Friday.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.
