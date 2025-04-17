Cerda Homers in Amarillo Defeat

April 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (2-10) fell to the Frisco RoughRiders (9-3), 5-3, on Thursday night at Riders Field. The visitors out-hit the hosting RoughRiders, but drop their fourth straight in the two-run contest.

It would be Frisco who cracked the scoreboard first this evening, doing so early as Wyatt Langford, debuting for the RoughRiders on a rehab assignment, launched a solo home run beyond the left field wall in the first inning. A sacrifice fly and an RBI single later in the frame gave Frisco the early 3-0 lead.

The Sod Poodles earned a run back in their second turn at-bat courtesy of a Christian Cerda solo blast to cut into the home team's advantage as the catcher picked up his second home run of the season.

Once the third rolled around, Frisco tacked on two more in a similar fashion to their first inning scoring log, collecting the pair of runs via a sacrifice fly from Sebastian Walcott and an RBI single from Josh Hatcher, his second driven in on the night.

Following the run-scoring single from the hometown left fielder, Avery Short set down the next seven Frisco batters in a row. The Soddies' starter trotted back out for the sixth, inducing a fielder's choice and a strikeout before his night was complete. Zach Barnes came in to relieve the lefty, keeping the score at 5-1 after getting Walcott to ground out to end the frame.

With a pair of runners aboard in the top of the eighth, Gavin Conticello came through with a broken-bat two-RBI double down the left field line to cut the deficit in half.

Jose Fernandez checked into the game with a pinch-hit single in the ninth to bring the tying run to the dish in Amarillo's final turn at bat, but he would be stranded on first as Frisco escaped with the 5-3 victory over the Sod Poodles.

The Soddies return to Riders Field tomorrow with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch scheduled for Friday night. LHP Spencer Giesting (2-0, 2.61) will take the hill for Amarillo while RHP Ben Anderson (0-1, 5.87) will get the starting nod for Frisco.

POSTGAME NOTES

MELLOW CELLO: Picking up two RBI tonight was Gavin Conticello who went 1-for-4 at the dish with a double...he's driven in a run in three straight games, collecting two RBI on back-to-back nights, becoming the first Soddie this season to pick up multiple RBI in consecutive games.

CERDA-FIED BALLER: Checking in with his second home run of the season this evening was Christian Cerda, going 2-for-4 in the contest...five of his most recent seven games have included multi-hit performances...he boasts the best batting average on the team at .382 (13-for-34), ranking fourth among qualified Texas League hitters this season.

HERE'S TO YOU, MR. ROBINSON: Putting together a multi-hit performance tonight was Kristian Robinson, going 2-for-5 with a run scored...he has hit safely in three straight games, scoring a run in each of his most recent five games, the longest active streak among Amarillo bats.

