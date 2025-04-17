Homestand Highlights: April 22nd - April 27th

April 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 22nd to host the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in a six-game series through Sunday, April 27th. The homestand will feature daily food and drink specials, a Fireworks Friday, and a Dri-Fit T-Shirt Giveaway on Saturday before our first Bark in the Ballpark of the season on Sunday.

Tuesday, April 22 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

GAME PRESENTED BY NEWK'S EATERY FEATURING JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT WITH SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

GAME SPONSOR - The Naturals game against the Drillers on Tuesday is presented by Newk's Eatery

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Johnsonville brats for only $1 (limit 4 per transaction).

SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY - Get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at each of our concourse portable locations (Section 109 and 116) on Tuesday nights courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, April 23 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY

$1 HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread (limit 4 per transaction).

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win some great prizes from Indigo Sky Casino (limited number of winners each Wednesday).

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at our concourse portable (Section 109) or the Bullpen Beer Bar (Section 101) on Wednesday nights courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Thursday, April 24 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thursday's game is presented by Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Friday, April 25 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY ARKANSAS BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Stay after the game for the best in sight and sound as fans will be treated to spectacular fireworks show following the game. Friday's event is presented by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early for Friday night home games and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, April 26 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

NATURALS DRI-FIT T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY GORILLA GLUE WITH A BULLPEN PARTY BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

NATURALS DRI-FIT T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Naturals Dri-Fit T-Shirt courtesy of Gorilla Glue as they enter the gates. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age at Saturday night home games from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to the 6:05 p.m. game.

Sunday, April 27 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

BARK IN THE BALLPARK PRESENTED BY RAISING CANE'S ON A FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY UNIFY FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION WITH A FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY COURTESY OF MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

BARK IN THE BALLPARK - Bring your dog out for Bark in the Ballpark as your best friend(s) will receive FREE admission to Sunday afternoon's game if they are accompanied by a paid owner. This will be the first of three scheduled Bark in the Ballpark events at Arvest Ballpark this season, which are presented by Raising Cane's.

FAMILY SUNDAY - Sunday's homestand finale is presented by Unify Financial Credit Union.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive FREE Oreo Cookies at the game on Sunday. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages can partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals' games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). In addition, fans can watch it for free any time on the Bally Sports Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

