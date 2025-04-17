Jensen Has Two Hits in 4-1 Loss Wednesday

April 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - Carter Jensen had two hits in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (6-5) 4-1 loss to the San Antonio Missions on Wednesday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio, Texas. With the series even, the Naturals and Missions return to action at 7:05 PM CT Thursday.

The Missions jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first against NWA starter Hunter Owen. Francisco Acuña led off the game with a single and went to third when Anthony Vilar singled to right. Both scored when Moises Gomez hit the first homer of the series, putting the Missions up 3-0. San Antonio added another run in the second when Acuña drove in Devin Ortiz on a ground ball to left, extending their lead to 4-0.

The Naturals offense banged out five hits on the night, scoring their lone run of the game in the sixth. Peyton Wilson drew a one-out walk and Jensen sent a single to right, with both runners moving up on a passed ball. Jac Caglianone hit a ground ball to the first basemen, who collected the ball and stepped on first for the out, but Wilson scored to narrow the deficit to 4-1.

That was all NWA got, though, in the loss to even up the series at a game apiece. On Thursday, Northwest Arkansas is back in action with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch in San Antonio. RHP Ethan Bosacker (1-1, 3.60) makes his third start of the season Thursday, and his second road start of the year. Fans can follow along with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, with the radio call on nwanaturals.com or via the MiLB app.

Texas League Stories from April 17, 2025

