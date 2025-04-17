Riders Explode Late for 9-4 Victory over Amarillo

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to anchor a 9-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles Wednesday night from Riders Field.

The RoughRiders (8-3) struck first when Alejandro Osuna hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third and Abimelec Ortiz hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 2-0. Ortiz's lead-off blast was his 19th with the RoughRiders.

In the top of the sixth, the Sod Poodles (2-9) responded with RBI singles by Gavin Conticello and Andy Weber to tie the game at two.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Josh Hatcher and Ortiz drew back-to-back walks to secure a 4-2 RoughRiders lead.

The RoughRiders then blew the game open with a five-run bottom of the eighth inning. Ian Moller and Ortiz ripped RBI singles, Sebastian Walcott served a two-run single into center and Hatcher hit a sacrifice fly. The four RoughRiders combined to drive in eight of Frisco's nine runs.

Despite two runs from the Sod Poodles in the top of the ninth inning, the RoughRiders secured their sixth win in the last seven games.

RoughRiders reliever Gavin Collyer (3-0) earned his third victory of the season, tossing two scoreless innings. Sod Poodles reliever Logan Clayton (0-1) picked up the loss, allowing two runs in 1.1 innings. Frisco starter Kohl Drake twirled five shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six on 63 pitches (47 strikes).

Notes to Know:

-In the first two games of the series against the Sod Poodles, the Riders have scored 10 of their 13 runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

-Kohl Drake pitched five one-hit innings for the fourth time in his Minor League career and third time with Frisco. He last accomplished the feat on September 8th, 2024 versus Wichita.

-Abimelec Ortiz has knocked in 11 runs over his last five games versus Amarillo.

Frisco looks to go to 3-0 in the series against Amarillo on Thursday, April 17th at 6:35 p.m. from Riders Field. Frisco RHP Josh Stephan (0-1, 18.00) takes the ball against Amarillo LHP Avery Short (0-1, 9.64).

