Haynes Picks up his First Win as San Antonio Defeats Northwest Arkansas

April 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - Jagger Haynes picked up his first Double-A win thanks in large part to three-run homer from Moisès Gòmez as the Missions defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-1.

The 22-year-old Opening Day starter for the Missions scattered four hits and two walks across 5.2 innings in which he allowed only an unearned run while striking out a pair. For Gòmez, it was his third home run in 2025.

After being no-hit last night, Francisco Acuña put the Missions in the hit column immediately with a leadoff single in the first. Anthony Vilar followed with a single before Gòmez brought them both home with a three-run blast onto the left field berm. Just like that, the Missions led 3-0 after one frame.

San Antonio added more in the second when Devin Ortiz walked to start the inning. He made his way around the bases and scored on an Acuña single, making it 4-0 in favor of the Missions.

With support of his offense in hand, Haynes locked in on the mound. The lone run he allowed came on an RBI groundout from Jac Caglianone after a passed ball, so the run went down as unearned.

Haynes exited with a runner at third in the sixth inning. Manuel Castro took over and struck out Gavin Cross to swiftly end the threat.

Castro then finished a full frame on the mound before handing things off to David Morgan, who struck out the side while working around a two-out single. This left a 4-1 lead in the ninth for Bradgley Rodriguez. The Venezuela native looked electric as ever, striking out all three batters he faced in the ninth to secure a 4-1 Missions win.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game home series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Henry Bàez (0-0, 6.00) goes for the Missions while Ethan Bosacker (1-1, 3.60) starts for the Naturals. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.

