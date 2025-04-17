Wilson Extends Hit Streak to 11 Games in 7-4 Loss

April 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - Peyton Wilson had two hits to extend his team-best hitting streak to 11 games on Thursday in a 7-4 loss for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (6-6) against the San Antonio Missions (8-3) at Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio, TX. The Naturals and Missions continue their six-game set on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Northwest Arkansas jumped out to a three-run lead in the third, backing starter Ethan Bosacker on the hill. Jack Pineda led off the frame with a single through the left side of the infield and went to second when Connor Scott followed with a knock of his own to left-center. Kyle Hayes laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners over, scoring when Wilson singled to left to make it a 2-0 game.

Wilson scored later in the inning after he stole second and went to third on a fielder's choice, coming home when Jac Caglianone lined out to short but a throwing error allowed Wilson to score.

It was the only lead of the night for NWA, with the Missions scoring four off two homers in the sixth to chase Bosacker from the game. NWA tied it in the eighth when Wilson came through again, doubling to left with Scott on second to tie the game.

San Antonio fired back in the eighth with a three-run inning and the Naturals couldn't overcome the deficit, going on to drop the third game of the series 7-4.

The two teams continue their series Friday at Nelson Wolff Stadium at 7:05 PM CT. RHP Ben Kudrna takes the mound for NWA. Fans can follow along with the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin, with the radio call on nwanaturals.com or via the MiLB app.

