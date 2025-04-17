Cashew Chickens Drop First 2025 Game

April 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cashew Chickens (8-3) fell to the Arkansas Travelers 5-2 on Thursday night. The back-and-forth series between the two Texas League North Division rivals has seen two wins for Arkansas and one for Springfield.

W: Dylan File (1-1)

L: Tekoah Roby (0-1)

SV: Juan Burgos (1)

Notables:

Cardinals top-30 prospect Leonardo Bernal drove in a run with a single in the third inning.

Dakota Harris launched a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh. He has homered in back-to-back games.

JJ Wetherholt tallied another multi-hit game. He has two or more hits in six of his last seven games.

On Deck:

Friday, April 18, 6:35 PM vs. Arkansas (Seattle)

RHP Max Rajcic (1-1, 6.48) vs. RHP Garrett Hill (0-0, 1.35)

Friday Night Fireworks

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV

