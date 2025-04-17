Cashew Chickens Drop First 2025 Game
April 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cashew Chickens (8-3) fell to the Arkansas Travelers 5-2 on Thursday night. The back-and-forth series between the two Texas League North Division rivals has seen two wins for Arkansas and one for Springfield.
W: Dylan File (1-1)
L: Tekoah Roby (0-1)
SV: Juan Burgos (1)
Notables:
Cardinals top-30 prospect Leonardo Bernal drove in a run with a single in the third inning.
Dakota Harris launched a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh. He has homered in back-to-back games.
JJ Wetherholt tallied another multi-hit game. He has two or more hits in six of his last seven games.
On Deck:
Friday, April 18, 6:35 PM vs. Arkansas (Seattle)
RHP Max Rajcic (1-1, 6.48) vs. RHP Garrett Hill (0-0, 1.35)
Friday Night Fireworks
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV
