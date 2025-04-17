Early Hill Too Steep for CC

April 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND - The RockHounds racked up eight runs over the first four innings Thursday night, leading to an 8-2 victory over the Hooks before 3,533 fans at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

For the first time this season, Corpus Christi pitching permitted two home runs in a game, with Henry Bolte and Junior Perez connecting on two-run clouts in the first and fourth, respectively. Midland also had a big third, sending eight to the plate in a four-run outburst.

The Hooks bullpen slammed the door the rest of the way. Alimber Santa, sporting a 1.08 ERA in four games, stranded two in scoring position in the fifth before employing a double play to face three in the sixth.

Tyler Guilfoil, who struck out two in a perfect seventh inning, has breezed 12 batters against one run in eight innings for a 1.13 ERA.

After making his Astros system debut with a scoreless frame on Tuesday, Patrick Halligan struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth.

Midland right-hander Luis Morales retired 18 of 20 in his six-inning start, limiting CC to a Colin Barber single in the first and a Zach Cole double in the third.

Two-baggers by Luis Castro and Ryan Johnson in the seventh produced the first Hooks run. Castro and Johnson now are tied for the team lead with four doubles.

Pascanel Ferreras worked a walk to open the ninth. Following a wild pitch, Ferreras scampered home on a single by Barber, who will ride into Friday with nine-game hitting streak.

