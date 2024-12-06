Tough Start Hurts Knoxville in 5-1 Loss

Austyn Roudebush made 32 saves and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 5-1 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Friday night.

The loss snaps a five-game home win streak for Knoxville. The Rail Yard Dawgs have won three straight.

Roanoke scored three goals in a span of one minute, 26 seconds to open up a 3-0 lead through the first period. Owen McDade scored off a Knoxville turnover on the power play at 8:51, John MacDonald scored from the left circle 27 seconds later and Carson Gallagher finished an open look from in front of the crease at 10:17 to cap off the run for the Rail Yard Dawgs.

Derek Osik got Knoxville on the board in the final minute of the second period. With the Ice Bears on the power play, he slipped the puck to the left circle for Mike Egan, who immediately sent it across the slot for Mitch Atkins. Atkins, carried in tight on the right side before leaving the puck out in front of the crease for Osik to score on an open net for his fourth goal of the season.

Brendan Pepe scored from the point at 7:43 of the third period to make it 4-1. C.J. Valerian added an empty net goal to cap off the scoring.

Both teams are off until next Saturday night when the Ice Bears visit Roanoke for the first time this season.

