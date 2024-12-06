Marksmen Take Down Storm in Shootout

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Ryan Nolan scored in the ninth round of the shootout and Ryan Kenny stopped eight shots to power the Fayetteville Marksmen to a 4-3 skills competition win over the Quad City Storm at the Crown Coliseum Friday.

Despite peppering the Storm net with 18 shots through the first period, Quad City headed into the second period with a 1-0 lead thanks to a go-ahead marker with just 10 seconds left in the frame. Fayetteville kept its momentum, however, and cashed in on a powerplay goal early in the second to tie things up. Austen Long (5) finished off an Alex Gritz (7) rebound at 3:07, solidifying Fayetteville's third-straight game with a powerplay goal. Quad City answered back to re-take its lead near the halfway point in the stanza, but the Marksmen lit the lamp twice more before the horn. With 2:12 left on the period clock, Hudson Lambert (2) potted a one-timer from Tyler Barrow (5) and Khristian Acosta (4) for a second powerplay goal, and John Moncovich (9) gave the home team a 3-2 lead with just 5 seconds left.

Quad City found the back of the net to tie the game early in the third period, and the two teams needed extra time to decide a winner. After 65 minutes, shots favored Fayetteville 43-29.

Gritz and Nolan scored in the shootout for the Marksmen, and Kenny stopped eight of nine shots against in the skills competition to lock in the win for Fayetteville.

