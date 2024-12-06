Skinner Shines Again, Mayhem Win 2-1

(MACON, Ga.) - Two goals 39 seconds apart in the first period from Trent Grimshaw and Curtis Abbott paired with 35 saves from Dysen Skinner got the Mayhem back in the win column, with a 2-1 victory over the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

With three of the Mayhem's six defensemen playing their first game with the team, there were speedbumps early. The Mayhem allowed multiple breakaways early, but Dysen Skinner was able to stop all of them. With less than 90 seconds left in the period, the Mayhem perfectly executed a breakout following a faceoff win in the defensive zone by Trent Grimshaw. A breakout pass from Jarret Kup led to an odd-man rush, where Grimshaw finished the play that he started in the faceoff circles, thanks to a perfect feed from Tao Ishizuka, and put the Mayhem up 1-0.

Just 39 seconds later, Curtis Abbott cleaned up a rebound by banking a shot off the back of former Mayhem goaltender Brody Claeys, and put the Mayhem up 2-0 at the first intermission.

After some back-and-forth play to begin the second, Justin Kelley was assessed a four-minute double minor for high-sticking at 13:23 of the period. The Mayhem penalty kill put the clamps on the Ice Flyers power play, prevented any high danger scoring chances, and killed both penalties.

With neither team able to get on the scoresheet in the second period, the Mayhem entered the third period with a two-goal lead. Just less than two minutes into the period, Skinner failed to glove a Brendan Ronan shot from beyond the top of the circles, and the Ice Flyers cut the Mayhem lead in half. The Mayhem penalty kill thwarted the Ice Flyers power play three more times, and Dysen Skinner held down the fort as the Mayhem got their revenge against Pensacola, winning 2-1.

The Mayhem return home for Video Game Night against the Peoria Rivermen on Friday, December 13, at 7 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

