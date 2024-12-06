ThunderBolts' Rally Falls Just Short in 3-2 Loss at Birmingham

Pelham, Ala.: Down 3-0 in the first 30 minutes, the Thunderbolts caught fire down the stretch, scoring twice to pull to within a goal, but came up just short in a 3-2 loss to the Bulls on Friday night in Birmingham. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, December 7th against the Huntsville Havoc at 7:05pm CT.

The Bulls jumped ahead with a pair of power play goals in the first period, scored by Carson Rose at 8:38 and Kolten Olynek at 17:27. The Thunderbolts had great chances in the opening minutes of the second period, but their momentum was cut short on a goal from Olynek to give the Bulls a 3-0 lead. Later in the period, the Thunderbolts found life with a power play goal as Myles Abbate picked up his first goal of the season from Brendan Harrogate and Anthony Hora to make it a 3-1 game. Evansville was dominant in the third period, outshooting the Bulls 19-4, and got to within a goal as Tyson Gilmour scored on the power play from Abbate and Harrogate at 7:25. However, the tough luck on the road kept the Thunderbolts from tying it, with great chances all the way to the final buzzer as the Bulls survived to win 3-2.

Abbate finished with a goal and assist, Gilmour scored one goal, and Harrogate tallied a pair of assists. In goal, Ty Taylor finished with 37 saves on 40 shots. The Thunderbolts and Bulls meet once again on Saturday, December 14th at Ford Center.

