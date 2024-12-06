Miedema Activated, Williams to IR

December 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have activated defenceman Sebastian Miedema from the 14-day injured reserve ahead of Friday night's game against Roanoke. In a corresponding move, the team has also placed forward Tyler Williams on the 14-day IR.

Miedema, a rookie, has appeared in six games this season for the Ice Bears, scoring one goal. He joined Knoxville after wrapping up his collegiate career at NCAA Division III Nichols College.

A rookie out of Division I Lake Superior State, Williams had appeared in the first 16 games of the season for Knoxville this year. He's scored two goals and nine assists.

The Ice Bears host the Rail Yard Dawgs Friday night at the Civic Coliseum.

