Marksmen Add Elias Thompson

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of Elias Thompson to a PTO Friday.

Thompson, 25, has played in 10 games for the FPHL's Baton Rouge Zydeco this season, and has laced up for 99 FPHL games in his career.

The 6-foot, 181-pound forward has recorded three goals and seven points and logged 274 penalty minutes with the Delaware Thunder, Motor City Rockers and Zydeco.

Thompson is expected to be in the lineup for Fayetteville's 7 p.m. puck drop against the Quad City Storm. Single-game tickets to Friday's Hockey in Fayetteville night, and all 2024-25 home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

