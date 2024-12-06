Rivermen Fall 3-2 to Havoc Snapping Six-Game Winning Streak

PEORIA, IL - On Friday night, the Peoria Rivermen fell to the Huntsville Havoc by a score of 3-2. The last time these two teams matched up was in the President's Cup Finals last year, in which Peoria was victorious.

The Rivermen wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in the opening period, with Jordan Ernst netting a shot from the left side just 29 seconds into the game causing teddy bears to rain from the crowd. Tristan Trudel and Renat Dadadhanov picked up assists on the quick strike. Seven minutes later, the Havoc responded as Jack Jaunich found the back of the net to tie things up. The back-and-forth continued as both goalies came up with key saves before Ernst struck again on a power play, this time from the bas e of the circle on the right side, to put the Rivermen back in front. Ernst scored his 9th and 10th goals of the season. However, the Havoc refused to go away. Connor Fries capitalized on a deflection from a missed Buster Larsson shot to even the score at 2-2. The Rivermen controlled much of the action, leading the period with 16 shots on goal compared to the Havoc's six.

The second period brought plenty of physicality and missed opportunities for both teams. The lone goal came from Huntsville winger Buster Larsson, who found the net from the low slot in front. Despite that goal, the Havoc struggled to generate offense, managing only 6 shots on goal in the period. The Rivermen, on the other hand, put Huntsville netminder Brian Wilson to work with 19 shots but none of them could find the back of the net.

Despite out-shooting the Havoc 7-0 in the third period and two power plays, Peoria f ailed to get one more goal past Huntsville goaltender Brian Wilson who finished the night with 40 saves. Pe oria saw their six -game win streak snapped by the Havoc in the first meeting between the two programs since last year ' s President ' s Cup final.

The Rivermen will be on the road for the next three games as they travel to take on the Ma con Mayhem in Geor gia for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Face -off for Friday ' s contest is set for 6:00 pm central.

