Preview: December 6 vs Macon

December 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers take on the Macon Mayhem Friday night for Dino Race Night presented by Mediacom.

When: Friday, December 6

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

Ice Flyers Record: 4-11-1 (9 Points)

Ice Flyers Last Game: 1-3 loss to the Birmingham Bulls on Thursday, December 5.

Mayhem Record: 5-8-1 (11 Points)

Mayhem's Last Game: 5-3 loss to the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, November 29.

PROMO INFO

Get ready for some prehistoric fun at Dino Race Night! Watch hilarious humans in inflatable dinosaur costumes waddle and race across the ice during intermission. This family-friendly entertainment will have everyone laughing and cheering. Don't miss the chaos!

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Next Game: Friday, December 13 at Quad City | 7:10PM

Next Home Game: Saturday, December 21 for Ugly Sweater Night Presented by Coastal Lighting and More | 7PM | Get Tickets

