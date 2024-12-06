SPHL Announces Suspension
December 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Friday announced the following suspension:
Evansville's Jordan Simoneau
Evansville's Jordan Simoneau has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for an unpenalized boarding infraction in Game 71, Evansville at Huntsville, played on Thursday, December 5.
Simoneau will miss Evansville's game against Birmingham on Friday.
